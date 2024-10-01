Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The event is designed to offer vital information and guidance for purchasing a home within the next 12 months

Northern Mortgages, a leading mortgage broker in Northern Ireland, has announced a free Home Buyers evening event designed to offer vital information and guidance for purchasing a home within the next 12 months.

The event will be held at the Balmoral Hotel, Belfast, on Thursday, October 10, starting at 7.30 pm.

With the current property market presenting both opportunities and challenges, this event aims to equip prospective buyers with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions.

The free event is ideal for first-time buyers, home movers, or anyone considering a property purchase in Northern Ireland.

Whether you are just beginning your search or are ready to buy, this is a unique opportunity to hear directly from industry professionals who can help make your home-buying journey a success.

Attendees will hear from local experts covering all aspects of the home-buying process, ensuring they leave with actionable insights and practical advice.

Following the success of the previous event in January 2024, which drew a full house, Northern Mortgages is returning with an expanded panel of experts to deliver even more valuable content.

Rachael Mullan, owner of Northern Mortgages and a multi-award-winning mortgage broker with over 15 years of experience, emphasises the importance of this event.

"In today's complex housing market, knowledge is power,” she explained.

“Our goal is to equip attendees with all the information they need to make informed decisions about their home purchase.”

She says the event isn’t just for people in Belfast, but prospective homeowners from across Northern Ireland.

“Whether you live in Newry, Banbridge, Antrim, Limavady or Armagh, the advice on the night will help you.

“So, if you live outside Belfast why not make an evening of it, head up to Belfast after work, grab a bite to eat in Boojum, Pizza Crew or The Dirty Onion and then head on over to our event?”

Expert-led talks and Q&A session:

Rachael, who has won numerous awards, including NatWest’s Top Female Broker in Northern Ireland four years in a row, will provide an overview of the mortgage process, from application through to completion.

A local solicitor will then explain the legal requirements for buying a home in Northern Ireland.

Next, a local Estate Agent from Northern Property will offer practical advice on key factors to consider when purchasing a property.

An expert from the popular Northern Ireland Co-Ownership Scheme will explain how the scheme can help buyers secure their ideal home.

Other experts giving a 5-minute talk include a Lender Underwriter, who will provide an insider’s view of the mortgage approval process and a Lender Economist, who will discuss the current state of the property market.

In addition to expert talks, there will be a Q&A session where attendees can pose questions to the panel, making this an interactive and personalised experience.

"We understand that buying a home can be a daunting experience," continued Rachael.

"Our goal is to make the home-buying process as straightforward as possible for local buyers, especially first-time buyers who might find the process overwhelming. We want to ensure they have access to the right information from trusted professionals."

She added: "Last year's event was a sell-out success, helping over 200 attendees get on the property ladder. We expect high demand again, so book your free spot today to avoid disappointment."