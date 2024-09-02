S’more’a’licious, founded by Armagh's Laura Vogan, pictured, is aiming to expand its presence in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland and beyond after receiving one to one mentorship from Go Succeed, the free enterprise support service, delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils

Armagh’s S’more’a’licious was established at one of the darkest periods of Laura Vogan’s life.

A Co Armagh based confectionary brand is aiming to expand its presence in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland and beyond after receiving one to one mentorship from Go Succeed, the free enterprise support service, delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

S’more’a’licious is an award-winning brand specialising in luxurious s’mores toasting kits, handcrafted gourmet marshmallows and marshmallow fluff, produced at its premises in rural Killylea, outside Armagh city.

Founder Laura Vogan, who set up the business from her home in 2020, already stocks retailers and delis across Northern Ireland and makes sales internationally online.

Receiving mentorship through Go Succeed, she is now set to realise her vision of expanding the company’s retail offering while also tapping further into the lucrative corporate gift market.

It is the latest development for the award-winning business which was established at one of the darkest periods of Laura’s life.

She explained: “I set the business up not long after giving birth to our second child. I had actually been battling post-natal depression but following a suggestion from a friend, I found a passion for bringing joy to others by developing handmade s’more kits.

“Initially, I was producing the kits over the festive season but soon realised the demand was incredible and it quickly grew into a fully-fledged business.

“Our range has expanded along with the business and we now make all the marshmallows and marshmallow fluff ourselves, producing gourmet products that combine high-end luxury with sweet treats.”

Having already tasted early success securing retail listings in Great Britain, Laura is planning further expansion of the business beyond Northern Ireland, after being assigned a mentor through Go Succeed.

“I knew that I wanted to take S’more’a’licious to the next level, having grown it to this stage without any assistance,” she said.

“The mentorship received through Go Succeed has opened up so many doors, and signposted me towards other help and assistance that I didn’t know was available to me.

“As well as growing the number of stockists, the main area of growth moving forward will be in the corporate gift market and we’ve already worked with leading brands such as Facebook/Meta, Elizabeth Arden and Paypal to produce PR and employee gifts.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, added: “The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area is known for its incredible entrepreneurialism and Laura exemplifies that spirit.

“Having already grown her company from a passion project to a viable business in just a few short years, the time is right to take the next step.

“We are delighted to help Laura take that next step, through Go Succeed, and look forward to a bright future ahead for S’more’a’licious.”