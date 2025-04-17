Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The investment at the Strabane store comes eight years after opening the business, where a team of 14 looks after the eye and ear health of over 150 local patients each week

Directors at Specsavers Strabane have completed a £70,000 refurbishment allowing them to offer even more accessible sight and audiology care for the local area.

The investment comes eight years after opening the business, where a team of 14 looks after the eye and ear health of over 150 local patients each week.

Peadar Kearney and Jeffrey Boyce, who own and run Specsavers Strabane at the Pavilion Retail Park say the investment has allowed them to build a new testing room, while upgrading the shop floor facilities, providing an even better experience for their customers.

Ophthalmic director at Specsavers Strabane carries out an eye test in the new testing room, as part of the store's £70,000 refurbishment

Ophthalmic director, Peadar explained: “Our new testing room will enable us to increase our sight test volumes by up to 70 people per week, as we are experiencing the demand from our local customers.

“Our customers will also enjoy aesthetic upgrades to the store including revamped frame displays and digital communications, making their experience in store more streamlined. We have also improved our IT systems to make the whole process from appointments to prescriptions as efficient as possible for our customers and our team.”

Complementing the refurbishment is the introduction of new ear wax removal services, with co-director Jeff Boyce gaining the qualifications to perform the services.

The new-look Specsavers Strabane has undergone a £70,000 refurbishment in recent weeks

Retail director, Jeffrey, added: “We can now offer an ear wax removal clinic each week from our store, which is a service no longer available at GP practices so will not only provide easier access for this treatment, but also help alleviate pressure on our local medical practices and hospitals.

“The ear wax removal services complement the audiology services already available via weekly clinics at the store, including hearing tests and hearing aid fitting and replacements. We’re delighted to be able to offer these additional services and help even more in our local area with their eye and ear health.”