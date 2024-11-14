Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Packy Lee, an Asda Westwood regular and best known for his role as Johnny Dogs, took time out of filming the new Peaky Blinders movie to support the event

Peaky Blinders star, Packy Lee was a surprise special guest at a charity quiz night in support of Belfast Foodbank, Foodstock.

Run by Asda and Sainsbury’s Westwood stores, Packy, originally from Belfast and best known for his role as Johnny Dogs, took time out of filming the new Peaky Blinders movie to support the event.

The fundraiser, which was held at the Felons Club in Andersonstown, drew in enthusiastic participation from the local community and raised over £2,800.

Ann-Marie McCallion, community champion, Asda Westwood, said: “Partnering with another retailer for this important cause brought our local community closer while supporting those who need it most.

"Both stores have a longstanding commitment to supporting the area and events such as these highlight the strong ties between the stores and the community they serve.

"Funds raised will go directly to the West Belfast Foodbank, helping provide essential support to local families in need. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

An Asda Westwood regular, Packy said: “It was a blinding night and a fantastic moment for the local community!”

Paul Doherty, founder of Foodstock, added: “Retail colleagues coming together to raise funds for our charity, Foodstock, has had a massive impact on communities in West Belfast, as we work to reach individuals and families experiencing hardship.

“A special thank you to Ann-Mare McCallion, Asda Westwood’s community champion, for all her efforts. The money raised means we can provide thousands of breakfasts at local schools and can fill the shelves of our foodbank, so we can continue to reach hundreds of homes weekly with emergency food supplies.

Asda and Sainsburys colleagues from Westwood stores present cheque to Paul Doherty, Footstock after successful charity quiz night

"The fact that Asda colleagues went to these lengths is an incredible gesture and epitomises their place in our community as a group of people looking out for others.

