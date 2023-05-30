News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland piano dealer doubles capacity and invests in new premises as it eyes wholesale market opportunities

A Northern Ireland piano dealer has moved to new premises following a six-figure investment supported by Ulster Bank as the business responds to increased demand for new and used instruments from customers throughout the UK and Ireland.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th May 2023, 11:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:29 BST

With over 30 years of experience, Belfast Pianos offers premium quality new, used and fully refurbished upright and grand pianos, boasting a wide range of hand-selected Japanese and European models from brands including Yamaha, Kawai, Steinway, Bechstein and more.

In recognition of its high standards and commitment to piano excellence, Belfast Pianos is one of the only authorised Yamaha dealers in Northern Ireland.

With funding facilities provided by the bank, the business, owned and managed by Steven Russell and his partner, Jeena, has taken up residence in a 5,500 sq ft facility near Lurgan which has seen it more than double its capacity.

Most Popular

Steven says the increase in capacity will position the business for longer-term growth as it aims to increase its share of the wholesale market: “This is a key area of growth for us. Until now we’ve operated primarily as a B2C business, selling pianos directly to the public. A bigger facility allows us to hold stock in larger volumes so that we can develop the wholesale side of the business.”

Situated between Lurgan and Moira, the business’s new site benefits from improved access to arterial routes, providing all-Island coverage and proximity to freight routes both sides of the border for imports and exports.

Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White says the business has all the ingredients to allow it to grow: “This loan facility is an important step in helping Belfast Pianos maximise its potential. The new site will help Steven capitalise on current demand levels as well as provide the capacity needed to expand into wholesale distribution. We’re also pleased to welcome Belfast Pianos as one of our newest business banking customers and we look forward to working with Steven day-to-day to help scale the business and sustain growth.”

Belfast Pianos doubles capacity with Ulster Bank support. Pictured are Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White with business owners Steven and JeenaBelfast Pianos doubles capacity with Ulster Bank support. Pictured are Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White with business owners Steven and Jeena
Steven says demand has increased significantly in recent years, citing coronavirus lockdowns as a major boom for business: “It’s one of the main factors in scaling the business today. We saw a real surge in demand for our products, a trend that appears to have been relatively consistent for musical instrument retailers throughout lockdown. That demand has remained consistent and we’re now in a position to capitalise, thanks to the backing of Ulster Bank.”

He says the business will stay true to its roots and continue to provide a quality one-to-one service to the public.

He added: “We’ve always taken great pride in delivering a personal service for every customer and we’re committed to maintaining that focus even as our business grows. From refurbishment, to servicing and sales, we’ll continue to help customers on their musical journey to achieve the best from their instrument or to find the piano that’s right for them.”

