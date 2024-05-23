Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir recently visited the nealy expanded Ballymena facility which generates 3MW of renewable electricity from 40,000 tonnes of poultry litter each year, enough to power around 6,000 homes

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has visited the Stream BioEnergy (SBE) plant, the first such facility in the world to operate exclusively using poultry litter as its sole feedstock.

The plant near Ballymena generates 3MW of renewable electricity from 40,000 tonnes of poultry litter each year, enough to power approximately 6,000 homes.

An expansion at the site has commenced to accept significantly more poultry litter which could produce enough biomethane to displace 3% of the natural gas imported to heat Northern Ireland homes and businesses.

It is hoped the new phase of the plant will be operational in late 2026.

Speaking after the visit, Minister Muir, said: “I was delighted to tour the Stream BioEnergy Tully Biogas facility, meet the plant staff and see the positive impact their operations are having in terms of the production of renewable energy from indigenous resources to deliver Climate Action.

“They are demonstrating Green Growth in action through the creation of renewable energy, green jobs and a cleaner environment while increasing energy security and making NI agriculture more sustainable. It is an excellent example of my vision of economic and environmental sustainability.

“My department is currently seeking to replicate this successful model using livestock slurry. In 2023 six local companies were each awarded funding of £100k to develop proof of concept models for the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry to reduce surplus phosphorus within the NI agriculture system, particularly cattle and pig slurry.

“Work is now at an advanced stage of the development of the next phase of this scheme to facilitate turning the proof of concepts already developed into reality with livestock slurry being separated at scale from late 2024.”

As well as helping address the challenge of managing poultry litter in Northern Ireland in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable manner the plant is diverting phosphorus away from agricultural land where surpluses are causing an adverse impact on water quality.