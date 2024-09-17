Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland charity Employers For Childcare is offering free soft play sessions for children at its Lisburn adventure centre, High Rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Ireland charity is offering free soft play sessions for children at its Lisburn adventure centre, High Rise.

Employers For Childcare, which works to support parents locally and all across the UK to be better off, is opening its doors for families to enjoy its soft play areas on Thursday, September 26 and Friday 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the generous gesture, Employers For Childcare chief executive, Marie Marin, said: “We know through the work of our charity, that it remains a very challenging time for families, especially at this time of year with all the back to school costs.

"We believe all children should be able to access high quality play and understand the benefits to parents of being able to get out and socialise in a supportive environment. This is why we are opening up our soft play area across two dates at the end of September to all families. “Admission is totally free – there’s no catch – other than we would ask families to pre-book their session as numbers will be limited”.

Marie continued: “As a social enterprise, every single visit to High Rise helps our charity continue its vital work, supporting families, so we’d like to thank everyone who visited over the summer. Their support makes it possible for us to offer these free sessions for families.”