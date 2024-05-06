Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland post-production company Yellow Moon has completed a multi-million-pound investment in its facilities with support from Bank of Ireland to create a world-class offering for TV and film productions filmed both locally and internationally.

This year, Yellow Moon will mark 30 years of working on both local and global productions that have included Derry Girls, Game of Thrones, Line of Duty, and Blue Lights. The team are currently working on the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon, which is being filmed in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holywood company that started as a two-man operation with one cutting room now employs fifty people across 35 cutting rooms and can provide full or partial post-production services, with specialists across picture, sound, and visual effects.

Greg Darby, managing director at Yellow Moon, explained: “From the very start, everything about Yellow Moon has been organic and this investment in the new facility is no different. With business growing, we knew the time was right for us to take this step and expand our premises and with the support of Bank of Ireland we have acquired and transformed a building site to create Northern Ireland’s premier postproduction space and the only one with a Dolby Atmos dubbing theatre.

“The new facility illustrates just how far we have come in the last 30 years and more importantly, it demonstrates our confidence in the future of the film and television industry in Northern Ireland. Thanks to the wonderful home-grown team at Yellow Moon, the drive, and talents of local producers and to those with the foresight and ambition at Northern Ireland Screen, we are showcasing the excellence in the film and screen industry.

“Gareth and the team at Bank of Ireland have been with us through every step of our journey. As well as providing financial support, they have taken the time to understand our business and our growth ambitions and worked with us to fulfil them – including turning a retail space below apartments into a fully soundproofed studio! Crucially, this now enables us to continue to develop our business across our global marketplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow Moon, Northern Ireland’s leading post-production company, has completed a multi-million-pound investment in its facilities with support from Bank of Ireland to create a world-class offering for TV and film productions filmed both locally and internationally. Pictured are Gareth Wilson, business manager, Bank of Ireland UK and Greg Darby, managing director, Yellow Moon in the Studio

Gareth Wilson, business manager at Bank of Ireland UK, added: “Yellow Moon is driven by talent, ambition, and hard work to deliver the highest standards of service, all of which has seen them rise to become respected experts both locally and internationally. We are delighted to support Greg and the team with this investment and look forward to working closely with them as the business continues to excel and grow.”