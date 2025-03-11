Northern Ireland Property: 1862 Gothic Revival Church for sale minutes from city centre

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 10:24 BST
Imagine the potential with this Gothic revival church close to Belfast city centre.

Have a look around the building and see what you would do with it.

The amazing Gothic Revival church was consecrated in 1863.

It has a slate roof, roughly cut dark stone with dressed stone quoins and window surrounds.

Also see the property on Propertypal

The foundation stone was laid in 1862 by John Alexander of Milford Carlow and the building of the church was supervised by architects Welland and Gillespie with the builders listed as Harvey and McLaughlin.

Other key features include:

- Solid wood original entrance door

- Twin decorated entrance doors

- staircase to gallery

- Decorated Vaulted ceiling

58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF

1.

58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF

2.

58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF

3.

58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF

4.

58 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BelfastMcLaughlin
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice