Northern Ireland property developer acquires prime Newry development site for 200 affordable homes
Banbridge-based Lotus Homes has today lodged a PAN (Pre-Application Notice) with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for a major new housing development at Doran’s Hill in the City.
The site plan comprising 200 units is substantially unchanged from an approval submitted by the previous owners. Updates to house types on the site layout have been noted. The new owners intend to submit an application for ‘Phase One’ of the development comprising of 24 units shortly, to get the project started.
Paul ORourke from Lotus Homes, said: “We are very pleased to be bringing these much-needed quality, affordable homes to the Newry area. We recently completed a development at Hillcrest Village in Bessbrook which has proved extremely popular with the local community.”
Highlighting a community engagement session in October, Paul added: “We know that comprehensive community engagement in relation to this site has taken place over the years and we intend to continue with this.
"We are hosting a community engagement session in October as part of the process. We look forward to speaking to local residents and representatives about the opportunity this presents for the area.
“We hope that with a positive response from Planning Service, to the amendments proposed, we will be on site for ‘Phase One’ early 2025. We believe it will take in the region of five years to complete the development. This includes a new spine route through the site which will replace part of Watson’s Road; offering significant improvements in road safety.”
