Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbridge-based Lotus Homes has lodged a pre-application notice for a major new housing development at Doran’s Hill

Banbridge-based Lotus Homes has today lodged a PAN (Pre-Application Notice) with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for a major new housing development at Doran’s Hill in the City.

The site plan comprising 200 units is substantially unchanged from an approval submitted by the previous owners. Updates to house types on the site layout have been noted. The new owners intend to submit an application for ‘Phase One’ of the development comprising of 24 units shortly, to get the project started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newry site plan comprising 200 units is substantially unchanged from an approval submitted by the previous owners. Updates to house types on the site layout have been noted. The new owners intend to submit an application for ‘Phase One’ of the development comprising of 24 units shortly, to get the project started

Paul ORourke from Lotus Homes, said: “We are very pleased to be bringing these much-needed quality, affordable homes to the Newry area. We recently completed a development at Hillcrest Village in Bessbrook which has proved extremely popular with the local community.”

Highlighting a community engagement session in October, Paul added: “We know that comprehensive community engagement in relation to this site has taken place over the years and we intend to continue with this.

"We are hosting a community engagement session in October as part of the process. We look forward to speaking to local residents and representatives about the opportunity this presents for the area.