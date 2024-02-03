Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Within days of the recent deal between the DUP and the UK government, a Northern Ireland property development and construction firm has reported ‘increased interest’ in business throughout the world.

Welcoming the recent Stormont developments, MCG Investments chief, explained: “Since news of the recent deal emerged, we have already had new leads keen to work with us”.

Tanya McGeehan, founder and managing director of the Magherafelt-based firm expressed enthusiasm and hope for the recent political developments in Northern Ireland, she continued: "Business can only grow and function well in any part of the world with stable and effective government in place.

"For too long, over recent years, Northern Ireland business has suffered greatly with stop-start government, the Covid pandemic, and the cost of living crisis, all in the shadow of the Brexit debate.”

Highlighting the resilience of local business owners, McGeehan emphasised the unique opportunity Northern Ireland currently faces adding that the firm had already had ‘increased interest’.

She explained: "Since news of the recent deal emerged, we have already had new leads keen to work with us. Right now, we have the unique opportunity of a best-of-both-worlds scenario with unfettered access to the EU single market and seamless UK trade."

MCG Investments, with investors, equity partners and clients from Dublin, London, and the UAE, believes in the potential of Belfast and Northern Ireland. She added: "They believe there is a huge opportunity for us to leverage new business, and now is the time to be bold here."