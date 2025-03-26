Northern Ireland Property: Here are a selection of local homes on the market for £100K

By Gemma Murray

Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 13:22 BST
Here are a selection of Northern Ireland homes on the market for £100k.

See them for yourselves here on Propertypal

8 Dromore Street, Rathfriland, BT34 5LU 4 Bed House

1. Rathfriland

8 Dromore Street, Rathfriland, BT34 5LU 4 Bed House Photo: propertypal

7 Alexandra Place, Sion Mills, BT82 9HR 3 Bed Mid-terrace House

2. Sion Mills

7 Alexandra Place, Sion Mills, BT82 9HR 3 Bed Mid-terrace House Photo: propertypal

(Lot 9) 941 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT16 1RL 2 Bed Terrace House

3. Belfast

(Lot 9) 941 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT16 1RL 2 Bed Terrace House Photo: propertypal

221 Main Street, Lisnaskea, BT92 0JH 3 Bed End-terrace House

4. Lisnaskea

221 Main Street, Lisnaskea, BT92 0JH 3 Bed End-terrace House Photo: propertypal

