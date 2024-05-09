Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collaboration of the region’s most-loved property portal with NI Property Girl aims to enhance the educational resources and tools available to potential property investors

NI Property Girl, the leading property investment consultancy in Northern Ireland, has announced a strategic partnership with Propertynews.com, the region’s most-loved property portal.

The collaboration aims to enhance the educational resources and tools available to potential property investors in Northern Ireland.Through this partnership, NI Property Girl and Propertynews.com will combine their expertise and resources to provide comprehensive and innovative property search tools, coupled with tailored investment information to both new and seasoned investors.

This collaboration is set to bring a new level of support and efficiency to the property investment process, bolstered by the recent launch of the NI Property Academy.

Eimear Gourley, managing partner at NI Property Girl, said: "This collaboration with Propertynews.com represents a pivotal step towards transforming the property investment landscape in Northern Ireland. Together with the property portal we all know and love, we are poised to deliver unprecedented support and insights to investors, to ensure they are able to make informed decisions and succeed in the property market."Emma Kerr, MD at Propertynews.com, added: "We are very excited to join forces with NI Property Girl. Their expertise in property investment education and consultancy, together with the strong investor community they have built, complements our focus on innovating the property search sector, making it as easy as possible for all home buyers to find their perfect property.