Northern Ireland property investment market achieves £118m in 2024 - weakest performance since 2012

Property investment volumes in Northern Ireland stood at £118 million in 2024, representing the weakest performance since 2012, according to new data from property advisor, Savills Northern Ireland.

Low levels of activity were primarily driven by higher interest rates, with rates remaining at 5.25% for much of the year, the highest level since 2008, they reported.

With the Bank of England implementing 50 basis points worth of rate cuts in the latter stages of the year, investors will be hopeful that they provide the impetus for greater transactional activity in 2025.

The release from Savills added that retail was the year’s most prominent sector with a total volume of £64.4 million, representing a market share of 55%.

Savills said that the largest transaction of the year was the £22.7 million sale of Bloomfield Shopping Centre & Retail Park, Bangor, to Mussenden Properties.

This was followed by Randox’s sale of Central Park, Mallusk, covering 800,000 sq ft of industrial space.

Another retail transaction marked the third-largest deal, being the Quays Shopping Centre, Newry to Urban Green.

While the fourth biggest trade involved the office sale of Murrays Exchange, Belfast to Elkstone, the top five was covered off by the sale of Homebase, Upper Galwally, Belfast.

Weakness in the office market was another prominent factor behind the low investment volumes, they said.

Investment in the office sector declined by 63% from the previous year, with a total spend of £23.0 million across six deals including Savills sale of 49-51 Donegall Place & 42-46 Fountain Street to a private local investor for £7.0 million.

The sector continues to face challenges associated with the expenditure required to reposition secondary stock in line with current ESG requirements.

The Savills statement adds that ‘the likelihood of adoption in Northern Ireland has risen with the restoration of Stormont in February last year, albeit a timeframe for implementation has yet to be established’.

Megan Houston, Associate Director at Savills Northern Ireland said: “The majority of lending in 2024 was for refinancing of existing loans, but moving forward we expect the demand to be split more evenly between refinancing and financing for new acquisitions as leverage becomes more attractive.

“Yields remained fairly stable in 2024, but we may see some compression in 2025 to reflect the interest rate cuts.