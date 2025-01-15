John George: Heartbroken father reveals son's funeral will take place next Friday in Facebook post
In a brief post on his Facebook page, heartbroken father Billy said the funeral is planned for next Friday, January 24.
The short post added that Mr George’s body will in his mother’s West Belfast house on Monday of next week.
He said everyone is “welcome” and thanked people for their support.
No further details were given.
Tragic 37-year-old John George had been on holiday in Alicante when he went missing last month.
According to reports, the father-of-two from west Belfast was last in touch with his family on December 14 and was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home.
After an intense search operation his body was found last week. The search had involved many friends from Northern Ireland,
One man has been arrested by Spanish police investigating the murder, however the man was later released on bail by a Spanish judge.