John George: Heartbroken father reveals son's funeral will take place next Friday in Facebook post

The family of John George's arrive back home from Spain at Belfast International Airport. The 37-year-old missing man’s body was found earlier this week at an area 40 minutes from Alicante. The family last heard from him on 14th December 2024 with a massive search taking place in the following weeks. John George father Billy leads the family as they arrive at the airport. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The funeral of John George who was found dead in Spain is to take place next week, his father Billy has revealed.

In a brief post on his Facebook page, heartbroken father Billy said the funeral is planned for next Friday, January 24.

The short post added that Mr George’s body will in his mother’s West Belfast house on Monday of next week.

He said everyone is “welcome” and thanked people for their support.

No further details were given.

Tragic 37-year-old John George had been on holiday in Alicante when he went missing last month.

According to reports, the father-of-two from west Belfast was last in touch with his family on December 14 and was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home.

After an intense search operation his body was found last week. The search had involved many friends from Northern Ireland,