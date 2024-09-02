Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast property management firm McKibbin Commercial has announced a significant new addition to its team with the appointment of Jeremy Cairns, which it says will enhance its services offering and support the business’ rapid growth.

Jeremy Cairns is set to add an exciting new dimension to McKibbin Commercial’s business with his vast retail property expertise & experience, while also playing a key role in supporting the growth of both the lease advisory & investment agency teams.

Formerly of Campbell Cairns, Jeremy Cairns has acted for a range of leading retail companies locally, nationally & internationally for more than 25 years. Recent projects include completing the acquisition of the new 35,000 sq ft TK Maxx Flagship Retail Unit in Belfast City Centre which is due to open in October.

Michael Hopkins, partner, McKibbin Commercial said he has seen first-hand Jeremy Cairns exemplary commercial skillset when acting for his clients: “Jeremy is a fantastic addition to our team. Having worked on the opposite side from him on many transactions over the years, I have always admired his tenacity and ability to secure a deal on the best possible terms for his clients. Our business has expanded rapidly over the last 18 months, and we are confident that his appointment will lead to additional growth and enhancement of services to our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment and his new role with McKibbin Commercial, Jeremy Cairns, explained: “I am very excited about this new challenge following the sale of my interest in Campbell Cairns. This is a great opportunity that will allow me to focus on my clients who will also benefit from the support of a major multi-disciplinary property practice.”

Ryan McKenna, partner, McKibbin Commercial, added: “It is great to welcome Jeremy to our expanding team. His appointment also adds to, and supports, our continued ambition following our office relocation and rebrand, and we are all looking forward to working with him as we continue to develop and grow the business.”

