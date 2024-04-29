Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland property portal Propertynews.com has signed up over 40 new estate agents to list their properties on its site since the beginning of this year.

This continues very strong growth since new owners Lurgan software firm GCD Technologies acquired and invested over £1.5million into developing and improving the property portal for the benefit of agents, developers and users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 400 agents now list their properties on Propertynews, 150 more than when GCD bought and began investing in October 2021.

Propertynews.com, the locally-owned property portal, has signed up over 40 new estate agents to list their properties on its site since the beginning of this year, it reveals today. Pictured is Emma Kerr, managing director of Propertynews.com

Emma Kerr, managing director of Propertynews.com, said: “We have invested very significantly in Propertynews in recent years, in terms of our technology, our brand and our positioning, and this is really paying off as more and more agents continue to opt to list their properties on Propertynews.com and house hunters continue to visit us in greater numbers.

“As an example, we recently launched our bespoke AI property assistant, Liv, which has proven popular with users and agents, and is one important factor in the strong growth that we are experiencing.

“The housing market continues to perform well, with homebuyers increasingly active in the market and the number of sales continuing to increase. I am confident that we can continue to provide agents with the best platform to showcase their properties and house hunters with the very best experience when seeking to buy or rent their dream home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Propertynews now has more residential properties listed for sale and rent in Northern Ireland than any other portal.

Visits to Propertynews.com have also increased significantly, up 47% since the start of 2024. And the number of enquiries being sent to agents is up 94% compared to the corresponding period in 2023.