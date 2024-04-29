Northern Ireland property portal boasts 'strong growth' with over 400 agents and 47% increase in visits since 2024
Northern Ireland property portal Propertynews.com has signed up over 40 new estate agents to list their properties on its site since the beginning of this year.
This continues very strong growth since new owners Lurgan software firm GCD Technologies acquired and invested over £1.5million into developing and improving the property portal for the benefit of agents, developers and users.
More than 400 agents now list their properties on Propertynews, 150 more than when GCD bought and began investing in October 2021.
Emma Kerr, managing director of Propertynews.com, said: “We have invested very significantly in Propertynews in recent years, in terms of our technology, our brand and our positioning, and this is really paying off as more and more agents continue to opt to list their properties on Propertynews.com and house hunters continue to visit us in greater numbers.
“As an example, we recently launched our bespoke AI property assistant, Liv, which has proven popular with users and agents, and is one important factor in the strong growth that we are experiencing.
“The housing market continues to perform well, with homebuyers increasingly active in the market and the number of sales continuing to increase. I am confident that we can continue to provide agents with the best platform to showcase their properties and house hunters with the very best experience when seeking to buy or rent their dream home.”
Propertynews now has more residential properties listed for sale and rent in Northern Ireland than any other portal.
Visits to Propertynews.com have also increased significantly, up 47% since the start of 2024. And the number of enquiries being sent to agents is up 94% compared to the corresponding period in 2023.
It currently lists the most residential properties on the market in Northern Ireland and has seen a huge increase in users and property enquiries in recent months, with over 1.5million users visiting the site within the past six months.
