Northern Ireland property portal boasts 'strong growth' with over 400 agents and 47% increase in visits since 2024

150 agents have signed up to the site since Lurgan’s GCD Technologies acquired the business in late 2021 – with 40 new agents this year alone
By Claire Cartmill
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland property portal Propertynews.com has signed up over 40 new estate agents to list their properties on its site since the beginning of this year.

This continues very strong growth since new owners Lurgan software firm GCD Technologies acquired and invested over £1.5million into developing and improving the property portal for the benefit of agents, developers and users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 400 agents now list their properties on Propertynews, 150 more than when GCD bought and began investing in October 2021.

Propertynews.com, the locally-owned property portal, has signed up over 40 new estate agents to list their properties on its site since the beginning of this year, it reveals today. Pictured is Emma Kerr, managing director of Propertynews.comPropertynews.com, the locally-owned property portal, has signed up over 40 new estate agents to list their properties on its site since the beginning of this year, it reveals today. Pictured is Emma Kerr, managing director of Propertynews.com
Propertynews.com, the locally-owned property portal, has signed up over 40 new estate agents to list their properties on its site since the beginning of this year, it reveals today. Pictured is Emma Kerr, managing director of Propertynews.com
Read More
Meet the 15 Northern Ireland hotel heroes celebrated as NIHF marks 25th annivers...

Emma Kerr, managing director of Propertynews.com, said: “We have invested very significantly in Propertynews in recent years, in terms of our technology, our brand and our positioning, and this is really paying off as more and more agents continue to opt to list their properties on Propertynews.com and house hunters continue to visit us in greater numbers.

“As an example, we recently launched our bespoke AI property assistant, Liv, which has proven popular with users and agents, and is one important factor in the strong growth that we are experiencing.

“The housing market continues to perform well, with homebuyers increasingly active in the market and the number of sales continuing to increase. I am confident that we can continue to provide agents with the best platform to showcase their properties and house hunters with the very best experience when seeking to buy or rent their dream home.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Propertynews now has more residential properties listed for sale and rent in Northern Ireland than any other portal.

Visits to Propertynews.com have also increased significantly, up 47% since the start of 2024. And the number of enquiries being sent to agents is up 94% compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

It currently lists the most residential properties on the market in Northern Ireland and has seen a huge increase in users and property enquiries in recent months, with over 1.5million users visiting the site within the past six months.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.