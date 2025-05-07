Northern Ireland Property: This amazing bungalow has panoramic views of Belfast Lough and the Co Antrim headlands towards Scotland

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 7th May 2025, 10:15 BST
Any holiday plans you may have made may be placed on hold after you look at the daily views from this property.

Propertypal says that ‘21 Downshire Lane’ is within a unique development of only 5 stunning homes set on an elevated and private site, with panoramic views overlooking Belfast Lough and the County Antrim headlands towards Scotland.

These bespoke homes have been designed around the ever-changing views and is positioned looking up towards the Mull of Kintyre, the south westerly tip of the Kintyre Peninsula, in Scotland some 40 miles away which is visible on a clear day.

See Propertypal here

21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY

1.

21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY

2.

21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY

3.

21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY

4.

21 Downshire Lane, Bangor, BT20 3TY Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyScotlandNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice