Propertypal says that ‘21 Downshire Lane’ is within a unique development of only 5 stunning homes set on an elevated and private site, with panoramic views overlooking Belfast Lough and the County Antrim headlands towards Scotland .

These bespoke homes have been designed around the ever-changing views and is positioned looking up towards the Mull of Kintyre, the south westerly tip of the Kintyre Peninsula, in Scotland some 40 miles away which is visible on a clear day.