It offers a rare opportunity to own a truly spectacular coastal retreat.
1.
11 Castle Linn, Bath Road, Portrush, BT56 8AP Photo: propertypal
2.
11 Castle Linn, Bath Road, Portrush, BT56 8AP Photo: propertypal
3.
11 Castle Linn, Bath Road, Portrush, BT56 8AP Photo: propertypal
4.
11 Castle Linn, Bath Road, Portrush, BT56 8AP Photo: propertypal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.