Northern Ireland Property: This magnificent coastal cottage with unforgettable panoramic views looks out over Whitepark Bay and Rathlin Island

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 6th May 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:34 BST
This magnificent coastal home offers unforgettable panoramic views looking out over Whitepark Bay and Rathlin Island and towards Scotland.

Bay View Cottage is tucked away at the base of a granite headland on the western end of White Park Bay in the beautiful and instantly recognisable picture postcard hamlet of Portbradden. See the property here on Propertypal

Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA

1.

Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA

2.

Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA

3.

Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA

4.

Bayview Cottage, 18 Portbradden Road, Portbradden, Bushmills, BT57 8TA Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyNorthern IrelandRathlin IslandScotland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice