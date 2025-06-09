Pictured at the announcement that McKees has joined forces with national law firm, Foot Anstey following an impressive period of growth are Chris Ross, managing director of Foot Anstey McKees and Martin Hirst, managing partner at Foot Anstey. This exciting development, which will see the firm rebranded as Foot Anstey McKees, brings a wider full-service legal offering to Northern Ireland which will complement the firm’s existing specialisms

Established in 1887 by the great step grandfather of Chris Ross, the firm’s managing director, Belfast McKees has joined Foot Anstey following an impressive period of growth

Belfast McKees has announced that it has joined forces with national law firm, Foot Anstey following an impressive period of growth.

This exciting development, which will see the firm rebranded as Foot Anstey McKees, brings a wider full-service legal offering to Northern Ireland which will complement the firm’s existing specialisms.

McKees was established in 1887 by the great step grandfather of Chris Ross, the firm’s managing director, and over the last 138 years, it has established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s leading commercial law firms, with its client list including owner managed businesses, property developers and both local and national banks.

Foot Anstey is an award winning, multi-disciplinary UK top 100 law firm with over 50 partners and almost 700 employees across nine locations, specialising in seven key sectors - Developer, Energy and Infrastructure, Islamic Finance, Private Equity, Private Wealth, Charities and Retail and Consumer.

Chris Ross, managing director of Foot Anstey McKees, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Foot Anstey LLP and through this new tie-up we will further strengthen our commercial legal services.

"The tie-up came from a shared vision, values and ethos and the culture of both firms is perfectly aligned, so we are confident that together, we have created a unique legal services firm offering clients specialist advice across Britain and Ireland.

One of our key aims is to grow and support our highly experienced teams of industry leading lawyers across all sectors as well as offering even more services to our clients, and we are excited about the opportunities that this alliance presents for both.”

Martin Hirst, managing partner at Foot Anstey, added: “Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in both our stories. Northern Ireland provides a critical gateway to European markets, and the combination will offer significant opportunities to existing and new clients alike.