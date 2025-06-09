A number of brands are set to open and expand in Belfast city centre in the coming months, including major developments such as Victoria’s Secret on Donegall Place to LEGO and Bershka in Victoria Square

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business Improvement District, Belfast One has commended the influx of investment secured for Donegall Place that will see the area at full occupancy by the end of the summer, marking a major milestone for the organisation's city centre retail revival mission.

A number of brands are set to open and expand in Belfast city centre in the coming months, including major developments such as Victoria’s Secret on Donegall Place to LEGO and Bershka in Victoria Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast One’s latest statistics reveal that Belfast city centre is experiencing a period of notable growth, with footfall up 6.5% already this year to date, creating an attractive opportunity for the influx of new retail outlets.

Business Improvement District, Belfast One has commended the influx of investment secured for Donegall Place that will see the area at full occupancy by the end of the summer, marking a major milestone for the organisation's city centre retail revival mission

Royal Avenue has witnessed a particularly strong performance with a 22% year-on-year increase, while Donegall Place is up 7%. Saturdays and Sundays continue to be the busiest days in the city, reflecting increasing consumer confidence and interest in Belfast’s evolving retail and hospitality offerings.

Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One BID, shares her excitement: “We are delighted to see Donegall Place on its way to becoming fully occupied once again. There have been several vacant units in recent years and whilst, like every city, there is still work to be done to improve the city centre, this milestone is a clear indicator of Belfast city centre’s ongoing growth and transformation, as we continue to witness increased footfall across the city centre.

“The hoarding for one store is coming down this week and right across the street, the hoarding has gone up, which is just one example of the significant changes we are seeing to the retail landscape in Belfast city centre. There are also a number of active works happening in other city centre locations to create extended retail space, watch this space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Bedford Hotel coming soon

Earlier this year, Donegall Place introduced the world's first Primark Home store, which has been a huge success already with thousands of customers lining the street on their opening weekend, and Northern Ireland’s first ever Ivy restaurant at Cleaver House opened in Autumn last year.

“The influx of new brands and expansions this summer will ensure that Belfast keeps pace with global retail trends. It not only reflects confidence in the city centre but also enhances the shopping experience for everyone who visits Belfast, putting it on the map alongside other shopping destinations across the UK,” Martina continued.

Among the most recent arrivals, Donegall Place will welcome global lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. Much loved fashion brand, Stradivarius, will close over the summer months to expand their store, due to growing demand. The luxury scene will also be elevated with Rolex’s new flagship opening ahead of the 153rd Open Championship in July 2025 at Donegall Place.

Just around the corner, Wellington Place will welcome a new flavour to the area with the arrival of Knoops, the luxurious chocolate drinks brand, following the successful launch of Knoops’ first ever store in Northern Ireland in Victoria Square in December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolex's new flagship store opening ahead of the 153rd Open this summer

On Ann Street, London-based coffee chain Black Sheep Coffee will also open its second store in the city, following the successful opening of its Donegall Square East and Chichester Street location in February.

Nomadic Watches will also join its new neighbours on Donegall Square East this summer with Russell & Bromley also opening on William Street South, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.