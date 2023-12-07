At a glittering ceremony attended by over 700 industry professionals, K Rend won the coveted Supplier of the Year accolade at the national Builders Merchants Awards 2023

At a glittering ceremony attended by over 700 industry professionals, and in a category that featured formidable competition from two other Northern Ireland-based companies, K Rend emerged as the winner.

A renowned brand of Kilwaughter Minerals in Larne, the render manufacturer was honoured for its outstanding achievements, innovation and excellence within the construction sector.

Commenting on the prestigious accolade, one of many bestowed upon K Rend and parent company Kilwaughter Minerals in 2023 so far, director of business development Caroline Rowley, said: "This award is an outstanding success for K Rend and a true acknowledgment of our commitment to nurturing partner relationships, supporting collaborative growth and delivering tangible benefits for our valued customers.

“It reflects our customer-centric approach, foresight, and innovation in devising new and unique ways to support our supply chain, and we simply could not be prouder of this achievement. "

In deciding a worthy winner for the Supplier of the Year title, the judging panel evaluated nominees based on investments in research, technical and commercial innovation, relationships, and strategic marketing to empower merchant customers with a competitive edge.

Northern Ireland's K Rend team scoop ‘Supplier of the Year’ at the Builders Merchant Awards 2023 presented by Rob Beckett

Key initiatives which propelled K Rend to the top spot included its unique Champions Programme, aimed at creating a network of passionate influencers who will advocate for the K Rend brand and product range to increase sales, as well as its K Academy, introduced to address construction skills shortages and provide the best experience for K Rend’s customers.

Caroline added: "In a field of such high-calibre suppliers, being shortlisted alongside industry leaders and ultimately securing the Supplier of the Year title is a tremendous honour for us.

“It reinforces our dedication to excellence and encourages us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, not only for our own success and that of our growing supply chain, but also for the industry as a whole.