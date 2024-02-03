Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sherry FitzGerald Group, Ireland's leading property and financial services advisory firm has acquired Simon Brien Residential, one of Northern Ireland’s leading estate agents.

Simon Brien Residential (SBR) will continue to trade under the same well-established brand from its four offices which currently sell over 1,250 properties per year across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Brien remains as managing director in addition to the senior management team of Samuel Dickey, Thomas O’Doherty, Karen Wilson, Tiffany Brien, and Mark Leinster. SBR comprises 35 professional staff who will continue to operate from its offices in the Lisburn Road, East Belfast, Newtownards and Holywood.

Sherry FitzGerald is focussed on growing both organically and through acquisition and SBR will be a material contributor to both. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Sherry FitzGerald is the largest estate agency in the republic with over 100 offices and 550 staff and is the sole affiliate of Christies International Real Estate on the island.

Simon Brien, founder of SBR said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for both the staff and clients of our company and one that will bring rapid and positive change to the market here in Northern Ireland.

"Not only will the technology and platforms developed by Sherry FitzGerald assist us with growth, but the group’s strength and reach gives us the opportunity for expansion in Northern Ireland. In addition to that, Sherry FitzGerald’s affiliation with Christies International Real Estate gives us access to an international platform.

Sherry FitzGerald Group, Ireland's leading property and financial services advisory firm is pleased to announce the acquisition of Simon Brien Residential, one of Northern Ireland’s leading estate agents.. Pictured are Simon Brien, founder of SBR with Steven McKenna, CEO of Sherry FitzGerald Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it will be business as usual across our offices, we now have the chance to collaborate with unified strength, networks, and technology. Our goal is to provide a seamless experience for clients, while planning exciting developments in future business expansion here in Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to working with Steven McKenna, CEO of the Sherry FitzGerald Group, and our new Sherry FitzGerald colleagues to continuously evaluate and upgrade client systems. We now have a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and maximise opportunities and sales for our clients, while simplifying the house purchase process for our buyers”.

Steven McKenna, CEO of Sherry FitzGerald Group, added, “We are delighted to welcome Simon Brien and his team to the Sherry FitzGerald Group in our first strategic venture in Northern Ireland.