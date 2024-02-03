Northern Ireland residential firm acquired by Ireland's largest estate agency network for undisclosed sum
Sherry FitzGerald Group, Ireland's leading property and financial services advisory firm has acquired Simon Brien Residential, one of Northern Ireland’s leading estate agents.
Simon Brien Residential (SBR) will continue to trade under the same well-established brand from its four offices which currently sell over 1,250 properties per year across Northern Ireland.
Simon Brien remains as managing director in addition to the senior management team of Samuel Dickey, Thomas O’Doherty, Karen Wilson, Tiffany Brien, and Mark Leinster. SBR comprises 35 professional staff who will continue to operate from its offices in the Lisburn Road, East Belfast, Newtownards and Holywood.
Sherry FitzGerald is focussed on growing both organically and through acquisition and SBR will be a material contributor to both. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Sherry FitzGerald is the largest estate agency in the republic with over 100 offices and 550 staff and is the sole affiliate of Christies International Real Estate on the island.
Simon Brien, founder of SBR said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for both the staff and clients of our company and one that will bring rapid and positive change to the market here in Northern Ireland.
"Not only will the technology and platforms developed by Sherry FitzGerald assist us with growth, but the group’s strength and reach gives us the opportunity for expansion in Northern Ireland. In addition to that, Sherry FitzGerald’s affiliation with Christies International Real Estate gives us access to an international platform.
“While it will be business as usual across our offices, we now have the chance to collaborate with unified strength, networks, and technology. Our goal is to provide a seamless experience for clients, while planning exciting developments in future business expansion here in Northern Ireland.
"We look forward to working with Steven McKenna, CEO of the Sherry FitzGerald Group, and our new Sherry FitzGerald colleagues to continuously evaluate and upgrade client systems. We now have a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and maximise opportunities and sales for our clients, while simplifying the house purchase process for our buyers”.
Steven McKenna, CEO of Sherry FitzGerald Group, added, “We are delighted to welcome Simon Brien and his team to the Sherry FitzGerald Group in our first strategic venture in Northern Ireland.
"This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our collective vision to reshape property and financial services through innovation, and excellence. Together with Simon and his team, we aim to establish the foremost estate agency network in Northern Ireland, offering clients a unique experience led by talented professionals, cutting-edge technology, and our trusted brands. This partnership presents exciting opportunities to redefine the industry, setting new standards of excellence in property and financial services."