A retail director at Specsavers Strabane has completed the first of three big challenges in aid of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Jeffrey Boyce, who joined the team at the Pavilion Retail Park store last September, took part in the 22nd annual 10-mile walk organised by Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, which saw over 100 people alongside Jeffrey take on the hike from Cushendall to Carnlough at the end of July.

Next up for Jeffrey is scaling three of Ireland’s most towering peaks this weekend. The Big 3 Irish Mountain Trek is a new event for Cancer Focus and will see 30 trekkers take on Carrauntoohil in Co. Kerry – the highest mountain in Ireland, Lugnaquilla in Co. Wicklow, the highest of the Wicklow Mountains, and Slieve Donard in County Down, the highest mountain in Northern Ireland from August 23 – 25.

Jeffrey Boyce, retail director at Specsavers Strabane and fellow walkers at the beginning of the Cushendall to Carnlough 10 Mile Walk in aid of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland

Speaking of his challenges, Jeffrey, said: “I have always wanted to take on a fundraising challenge for Cancer Focus. I am one of the many people who have been affected by Cancer with family and friends being diagnosed over the years, and it makes you realise how much more funding needs to go into battling this disease that continues to devastate lives across Northern Ireland.

“The first of my challenges, the 10-mile walk from Cushendall to Carnlough, was a fantastic way to meet others who want to help and have been fundraising for the charity for years. It energised me to bring my all to these challenges, and while The Big 3 Irish Mountain Trek is completely daunting, I’m looking forward to what I’m sure will be a rewarding weekend.”

Jeffrey owns and runs Specsavers Strabane alongside ophthalmic director Peadar Kearney, working with a team of 12 at the local opticians, who have all thrown their support behind Jeffrey’s challenges.

Peadar continued: “The whole team is behind Jeffrey and we have collection boxes in-store which has allowed us to tell our customers about his challenges. Being a business within the local community means engaging with the causes that matter to our team and our customers, and we look forward to cheering Jeffrey on as he completes his fundraising over the next couple of months.”

After the 10-mile walk and The Big 3 Irish Mountain Trek, Jeffrey will finish his trilogy of challenges with the Causeway Coast Marathon Walk on the 14th September, following the paths, tracks, beaches and coastline of the Causeway Coast Way for 26.2 miles.

James Barbour, outdoor events manager for Cancer Focus NI added: “We can’t thank Jeff enough for his commitment to taking part in three fundraising events for our charity. Having already completed the Cushendall to Carnlough Walk and the Big 3 Irish Mountain Trek Challenge and Causeway Coast Marathon Walk ahead of him, Jeff is continually raising vital funds for our charity’s cancer support services such as counselling and family support. It is through the passion and enthusiasm of local fundraisers, just like Jeff, which will see us open five new and bespoke Cancer Support Centres across Northern Ireland, with the first of these opening in Enniskillen at the beginning of 2025.”