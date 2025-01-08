Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pampered pooches visiting The Junction’s ‘Barket Market’ this Saturday can expected a paw-some day filled with tail-wagging delights

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim is delighted to announce the return of the Barket Market this weekend for pups and their owners.

This follows the huge success of the first ever doggy markets last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pampered pooches visiting The Junction’s ‘Barket Market’ this Saturday, January 11 can expect a paw-some day filled with tail-wagging delights.

There will be free specialist talks from pet experts including Jess Browne, clinical animal behaviourist, experts from the Dogs Trust Dog School, and Dr Helen Beattie from Holistic Pet NI, who will talk about quality of life and recognising pain in older pets. These talks will be hosted in Dobbies Antrim store.

There will be a wide range of local traders and products for your furry friends, plus some for the humans too, including Murphy & Bailey, Woofternoon Tea, Ted Shearing and Amber Cakes.

There will also be meet the rescue puppies of Cavaliers in Need Charity and the PSNI Dog Handling Unit will be in the mall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies’ Garden Centre also has a fantastic dog friendly area in their café and restaurant plus the chance to take home a keepsake photo at the Doggy photo booth

Experts will also be on hand to give valuable tips and advice on pet care, nutrition and training. Plus Dobbies’ Garden Centre has a fantastic dog friendly area in their café and restaurant, and there’s also the chance to take home a keepsake photo at the Doggy photo booth.

Finally Glen Craig Canine Training will also be hosting live demonstrations of their dog agility courses plus free live performances from talented local singers and tons of entertainment on the mall including special guests Bluey and Paw Patrol to keep the little ones entertained.

Don’t forget, Dobbies is also hosting a brand-new dog event My Paw-fect Valentine at its Antrim and Lisburn stores from Friday, February 14 to Sunday 16 in support of Dogs Trust.

The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim is delighted to announce the return of the Barket Market this weekend for pups and their owners. The event will have lots of doggy and owner stalls including Carolyn Hinds Hamill of Woofternoon Tea

The Junction’s Barket Market will take place from 11am – 4pm at The Junction, Antrim.

Entry is free, with free car-parking also available – you'd be barking mad to miss it!