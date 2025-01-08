Further transformation plans submitted for historic King's Hall site to feature 552-space multi-storey car park and central plaza
Detailed plans have been submitted for the construction of a new 552-space multi-storey car park and central plaza at the King’s Hall site in Belfast, marking the latest phase in the transformation of the historic venue.
The multi-million-pound project, which also includes new commercial and leisure space at ground level, will play a central role in the ongoing £100million redevelopment of the former events complex into a cutting-edge private health village.
The proposed development designed to enhance the site’s connectivity and accessibility will form the core of the revamped King’s Hall site, which is set to become a hub for health and life sciences in Northern Ireland.
The latest planning application has been submitted by KH (Balmoral) Developments Limited with Turley acting as planning consultant and TODD Architects behind the designs.
The designated site for the car park and plaza, known as ‘Plot 8’, is currently a surface-level parking area. Historically, this plot was part of the Balmoral Showgrounds before the relocation of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society in 2012.
Once completed the 552 parking spaces will accommodate the needs of the businesses on site, some of which have patients attending during the day, as well as the new residential accommodation. And with plans for more healthcare businesses at the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park the proposed development will future proof further expansion.
The redevelopment of the King’s Hall complex is already underway, with several major tenants having signed on to the new health and life sciences hub. Among them is Kingsbridge, Northern Ireland’s largest private hospital group, which has established a diagnostic and treatment centre at the site. Other notable tenants include private eye care specialist SpaMedica and Diaceutics, a London-listed data analytics company focused on the pharmaceutical industry.
In addition to the health sector, the development features residential options. The £14 million residential phase includes 45 social housing apartments for those aged 55 and over, along with 36 privately rented units. A second phase of apartments, known as ‘The Residences’, was launched in October, further cementing the King’s Hall site as a mixed-use development.
David Burrows, director at KH (Balmoral) Developments), explained: “We are delighted to be progressing at pace in the build out of the Kings Hall site, one which has already established itself as a unique health, life sciences and residential hub.
"Our plans for the car park and central plaza will knit the development together and provide the infrastructure needed to reinforce the accessibility to one of the more desirable locations in the region.”
