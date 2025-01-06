Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Faldo Course at Lough Erne Resort has secured a top 10 ranking in Golf World’s Top 100 Parkland courses in Great Britain and Ireland.

The rankings, which are regarded as amongst the most authoritative within the golfing fraternity, place The Faldo Course in sixth position overall, with 2027 Ryder Cup venue Adare Manor the only other Irish venue placed ahead in these prestigious rankings, at number 2 overall.

The Fermanagh Lakelands’ countryside resort is included alongside world-famous golfing locations including Loch Lomond, Wentworth, and Celtic Manor.

Nestled within a scenic 600-acre peninsula, the resort’s Faldo Championship Course has firmly established itself as a premier golf destination of choice for discerning golfers.

The award-winning course challenges players with water features on 11 of its 18 holes, just shy of 50 large sand traps placed in key areas to make the golfer plot their way around with a game plan plus a distinctive sand foundation for all-weather play.

Barry McCauley, golf operations manager at Lough Erne Resort, said: "Everyone at the resort is absolutely delighted with the latest ranking in the Golf World Top 100 Golf Resorts. We believe The Faldo course is truly a Parkland Paradise and this prestigious award is a testament to the world-class golf experience available here at Lough Erne Resort.

“We are extremely grateful for the talented team who work so hard to keep the courses in such fantastic condition all year round. This tied in with our front-of-house operations team, who ensure a warm Fermanagh welcome, provide Lough Erne with the perfect mix to be a global bucket list venue. Our courses offer a unique challenge and natural beauty that continues to captivate golfers of all abilities, locally and beyond."

Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan from TRU Hotels and Resorts LLC, who are the US-based operators of the resort, said the recognition affirms the dedication of the Lough Erne Resort team to providing an exceptional golfing experience at a world-class destination.

“Being in the Top 10 is a true honour and we’d like to thank Barry McCauley and the whole team for their relentless pursuit of excellence," Mark added.