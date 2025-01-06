Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New housing and recreational facilities could be developed on a former cricket club to the south of Belfast if recently submitted plans secure approval.

BW Homes & Construction, supported by Jobling Planning and Environment, has submitted an application to Belfast City Council for development on land at Ashley Park, Areema Grove and Areema Drive, Dunmurry.

The site includes the former Dunmurry Cricket Club and is located to the west of Dunmurry Recreation & Football Club.

Planning permission is sought for the construction of 40 social and affordable housing units on the site, with a mix of one to five bedroom properties.

The plans, designed by Park Hood Chartered Landscape Architects in Belfast, also include community recreational facilities, with a basketball court and parkland proposed.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application stated: "The proposed development has been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding residential and landscape context, while meeting the identified housing needs of the area.

"While the site is zoned for recreational use, it has not served this function for over a decade due to its private ownership and degraded state.