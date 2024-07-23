Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Europcar survey reveals over 25% of drivers say the Causeway Coastal route is one of their most favourite routes

With schools now breaking up for the summer holidays many families are looking to take to UK roads to enjoy our spectacular scenery and unique stops on the way.

According to the latest consumer survey from Europcar Mobility Group UK, drivers’ three favourite scenic driving routes in the UK are The North Coast 500 in Scotland (39%), the Kendal to Keswick route in the Lake District (33.4%), and the ‘Cat and Fiddle’ Buxton to Macclesfield route in the Peak District (25.9%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland came in a very close fourth place (25.6%).

The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland came in a very close fourth place (25.6%)

Keith O'Hara, founder of The Irish Road Trip, said: “It's no great surprise that the Antrim Coast ranked in the top half of this survey. Spanning 185 km (115 miles), the Causeway Coastal Route provides what'll be an unforgettable adventure, taking in majestic cliffs, pristine beaches, vibrant towns and villages, and a treasure trove of historical sites, all beckoning to be explored.”

In first place, the North Coast 500 is the closest thing the UK has to the iconic US Route 66, and the 500-mile circuit of the north coast of Scotland takes in mountain scenery, waterfalls, castles and stunning beaches.

In second place, the A591 is a popular route of less than 30 miles from Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District, which takes in some of the most spectacular sights in the National Park, including Lake Windermere and the picturesque village of Grasmere. Named for the pub part way along the road, the Cat and Fiddle route in the Peak District takes third place. The pub is the second highest in the UK, and makes a good lunch stop on the day trip between Buxton and Macclesfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland came in a very close fourth place (25.6%)

Sarah Clarke, consumer marketing manager for Europcar Mobility Group UK, added: “It can be easy to forget the incredible landscapes and scenery we have right here on our little islands, in favour of more exotic destinations and famous landmarks.

"But those planning a staycation won’t be disappointed if they take in any of these routes on their next UK break. Stops along the routes include wonderful local pubs, dramatic caves, idyllic beaches and so much more. And if you hire a car from Europcar, it takes the pressure off ensuring your own car is fit to travel the distance and avoids adding to the mileage clock too.”