Catalyst is seeking to appoint a new chairman of its Board after current chair announced intention to step down at the end of this year

Northern Ireland science and technology hub Catalyst is seeking to appoint a new chairman of its Board after current chair Ellvena Graham announced her intention to step down from the role at the end of this year.

Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology hub focused on creating opportunity for all through world leading innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from its campuses in Belfast and Londonderry.

Ms Graham became chair of Catalyst in 2021 and during her tenure has overseen the development of the organisation’s new strategy, which focuses on inclusive entrepreneurship, and the launch of several new programmes and initiatives, including Stryve and Role Models.

Catalyst will be seeking a chair who shares its passion for entrepreneurship, inclusive innovation and ambition for Northern Ireland.

Ellvena Graham, chair of Catalyst, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chair of Catalyst, seeing at close quarters the thriving innovation community that the organisation is helping to nurture in Northern Ireland.

"Having celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, Catalyst will move into a new chapter at the start of 2025 and that feels like a great opportunity for someone new to take the reins.

“We have built a very strong board of non-executive directors who are passionate about Catalyst’s strategic vision of ‘opportunity for all from world-leading innovation’ and seeing even greater impact over the next decade, so it is undoubtedly an exciting time to take up a role leading the organisation.”

Steve Orr, chief executive of Catalyst, explained: “As we begin the process of identifying a new chair I would like to pay tribute to the role Ellvena has played in Catalyst’s success over the past four years and look forward to continuing to benefit from her experience and direction over the coming months.

“Catalyst’s vision is that NI will lead the way in proving that inclusive entrepreneurship and equality of opportunity can benefit a whole region. Our board wholeheartedly supports this vision and will be excited to welcome a new Chair on board to help us realise that vision in the years ahead.”

This year Catalyst is marking the 25th anniversary since its formation as a Good Friday Agreement project as the Northern Ireland Science Park, with the goal of creating a self-sustaining, internationally recognised science park and research-driven centre for knowledge-based industries.

Since opening its original site, Catalyst has grown to span eight buildings over two campuses in Belfast and Derry-Londonderry and is now home to more than 140 innovative start-ups, scale-ups and large companies employing c.3,000 people in technology-focused jobs.