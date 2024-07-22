Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The event will once again shine a spotlight on the achievements of local individuals, businesses and organisations and celebrate the positive impact of social media

The 2024 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards have been launched and will once again shine a spotlight on the achievements of local individuals, businesses and organisations and celebrate the positive impact of social media.

The theme of this year’s awards, which are organised by one of Northern Ireland’s leading award-winning digital marketers and industry mentors Niamh Taylor of Digital 24, is ‘This Is Me’ and celebrates authenticity and resilience in the face of adversity. The winners will be announced at the social event of the year on Saturday, October 5 in the Europa Hotel.

The independent panel of global expert judges, who each work with some of the world’s biggest brands, includes Katie Philo, Head of Social at GQ Magazine in New York; Nimah Kuzbari White, Head of Brand at leading Irish lifestyle brand 4TH ARQ; Lachlan Stewart, Global Social Media at Canva and Sophie Miller, Founder of the global marketing company, Pretty Little Marketer and Beth Thomas, Content and Campaigns at leading social media consultancy Frankly.

The awards celebrate how individuals, organisations and businesses are using social media positively and excelling in digital marketing to achieve their aims and objectives. There are 29 categories to enter including Best Use of Social Media in various industries, Most Impactful Social Media Campaign, Best Content Creator and Best Overall Use of Social Media.

Two new awards have been introduced this year – Best Use of Social Media in Media/Broadcast and Best Low Budget Campaign (Under £5k).

Last Year’s winners included Ooh & Aah Cookies, Monday’s Child, Donate4Dáithí, Invest NI, Hastings Hotels, Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, Bellamianta and Irish FA as well as a host of Northern Ireland’s most popular social media influencers including Emma Kearney and Annalivia Hynds.

Founder of the NI Social Media Awards, Niamh Taylor, said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of the 2024 NI Social Media Awards. The awards were first launched in 2019, and every year we are blown away by the calibre of the entries from a diverse range of businesses, organisations and industries across a wide cross-section of industries. I am confident that this will be the case once again for the 2024 awards.

“This year’s theme, This is Me, underscores the importance of authenticity and strength, recognising the power of embracing who we truly are while navigating the challenges of the digital world.

"We have the most incredible panel of judges from across the globe and I’m excited for them to find out more about how individuals and organisations across Northern Ireland are excelling at social media and using the various platforms to grow, increase their sales, engage with their audiences and create awareness of important issues.”