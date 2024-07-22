Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Both Newtownabbey and Belfast stores are ‘closed for trading immediately’ with job losses after not being included on the transfer list

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the largest British retailers of floor coverings and beds Carpetright has been purchased by the Tapi Group and two of the chain’s Northern Ireland sites are NOT in the transaction.

The news means that both stores at Newtownabbey and on Belfast’s Boucher Road ‘are closed for trading immediately’ resulting in 10 job losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PwC announced today (Monday, July 22) that Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson and Peter Dickens of PwC, have been appointed as the joint administrators of Carpetright Ltd.

One of the largest British retailers of floor coverings and beds Carpetright has been purchased by the Tapi Group and two of the chain’s Northern Ireland sites are NOT in the transaction. The news means that both stores at Newtownabbey and on Belfast’s Boucher Road ‘are closed for trading immediately’ resulting in 10 job losses. Credit Carpetright

PwC said that the Joint Administrators completed a sale of 54 stores and two logistics hubs to CWHP Ltd., which is part of the Tapi Group. They said the transaction includes the transfer of 308 employees.

Mr Hussain, Joint Administrator, said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items. A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.

"The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible.

"In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere. We know this is an uncertain time for many of those affected and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”

Carpetright was founded in 1988 and operates across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, currently having 273 stores and 1,898 employees.

The company has been hit by challenging trading conditions, predominantly due to changing consumer preferences and a drop in home improvement spending post-pandemic. The business was also impacted by a cyber attack in April 2024, which had left it unable to trade for a period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present PwC said administrators are working closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to make sure those affected receive their statutory entitlements.

They said Tapi Group has shown a ‘strong dedication’ to assisting affected Carpetright employees by working with other retailers to ensure that their job applications receive priority.