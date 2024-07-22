Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The construction of the most significant new office building in Leeds City Centre for a generation has been completed by Northern Ireland developers MRP and its design and build partner, McAleer & Rushe.

Following completion of City Square House, AIB provided long term investment financing on the 140,000 sq ft building, with 12-storeys of Grade A office accommodation and terraces on three separate levels.

This is the latest in a series of property investments MRP and AIB have partnered on across the UK, including the iconic Ewart Building in Belfast City Centre, focused on delivering high specification and sustainable buildings.

From latest technology, inspirational design and strong sustainable credentials, this flagship development meets the ambitions for modern businesses.

The building was developed with environmental performance in mind and has an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM accreditation for its sustainable credentials. Fully electric powered, it boasts a smart management system to regulate and purge airflow as well as extensive cycling, electric vehicle and e-bike charging facilities to suit the way in which people want to travel and work in today’s society.

Ita Gillis, finance director at MRP investment & development, said: “We are proud to have delivered a best-in-class prime office development, unrivalled in its location and with sustainability and wellbeing at the heart of its design.

Pictured left to right is Michelle Gass, UK head of Commercial Real Estate at AIB, Patrick McGuigan, UK manager, Commercial Real Estate at AIB and Ita Gillis, finance director, MRP

"There’s no doubt that City Square House is a magnificent addition to the built environment in Leeds city centre and a symbol of the city’s thriving economy, just as The Ewart was in Belfast.

"Everything from how this building is lit and powered, to its hi-tech fitout, meets the ambitions of future-focused businesses. With only two floors remaining on ground and second, there is strong interest from two high profile tenants and we are confident of achieving full occupation by the end of the year.”

More than 117,000 sq ft of space in City Square House has already been let, with tenants including professional services consultancy Barnett Waddingham, global law firm DLA Piper and leading global specialty insurer, Markel.

Paddy McGuigan, UK manager, Commercial Real Estate at AIB, explained: “It’s a privilege to have been the banking partner to our long-standing client MRP as they continue to showcase the benefits of sustainable, high spec commercial spaces for cities.

"AIB has supported MRP on a local and national level, and it’s great to see the organisation drive best-practice in sustainable built environment through show stopping developments like City Square House.”

Sustainability is at the heart of the AIB Group strategy as it seeks to protect our people, our prosperity and our planet from the devastating impact of climate change by reducing its own carbon footprint and supporting our customers to do the same.