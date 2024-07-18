Northern Ireland software firm honoured by His Majesty The King
Northern Ireland software firm Alchemy Technology Services has been honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2024 King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients at Windsor Castle.
The Londonderry firm has been recognised in the category of International Trade in 2024, highlighting the company’s continuous commitment to excellence.
His Majesty The King, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for some of the 252 winners of this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise.
Founded in 2018, Alchemy Technology Services has grown to become a key provider of technology and consulting services to the global insurance sector. Headquartered in Londonderry, the company employs over 200 skilled professionals across its two locations.
Alchemy is celebrated not just for its business achievements, but also for its substantial contributions to the socio-economic development in the Northwest region of Northern Ireland.
John Harkin, CEO of Alchemy Technology Services, said: "We are delighted and honoured to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who have consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence.
"It reaffirms our commitment to not only advancing our industry, but also contributing positively to the communities where we operate. We look forward to continuing our mission of driving forward International Trade, growth, and an unwavering commitment to client success across the globe."
John was joined at the event by Northern Ireland business leaders David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta and David McCorkell, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim.
