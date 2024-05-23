Northern Ireland software firm honours Belfast tech leader with new QUB student bursary
Northern Ireland software firm, Liberty IT has announced the launch of ‘The William Hamilton Data Science Prize’ for students at Queen’s University Belfast in honour of its previous managing director who was at the helm of the company for 24 years.
The industry leader of digital innovation has a long-standing relationship in support of the university and this latest initiative will recognise and reward the two highest performing students in Year 1 of the Data Science degree over the coming four years.
Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said: “Willie Hamilton has played a key role in Northern Ireland being recognised as having one of the world’s fastest-growing tech sectors. I was fortunate to work alongside him for 20 years and I know that his fellow colleagues at Liberty IT, and indeed across the wider technology community, will agree that he has left a lasting impression.
“When Willie retired, we wanted to acknowledge his legacy and we can’t think of a better way than by creating a bursary in his name to support the tech talent of the future – something he is very passionate about. Through ‘The William Hamilton Data Science Prize’ we hope to inspire students to follow in Willie’s footsteps and learn from his commitment and dedication.”
Willie explained: “As a Queen’s University alumni, I am honoured that Liberty IT has introduced a bursary in my name. Northern Ireland has an abundance of tech talent and an impressive calibre of students and it’s important that we give them help and guidance to encourage them to reach their full potential.
“I hope that the new bursary will encourage students to be open to all the opportunities that tech provides. I’m excited to follow their journeys through university and beyond, and I’m confident that, like me, they will go on to have long and successful careers.”
Anna Jurek-Loughrey, senior lecturer and course director for data science at Queen’s University Belfast, added: "The School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen's University Belfast is deeply grateful for the generous bursary offered by Liberty IT to support our new BSc Data Science program, which commenced in 2023.
“We are very excited about this program and its potential to equip students with the skills necessary in the rapidly growing field of data science. Educating students in data science is increasingly important as the demand for expertise in this area continues to rise. We believe that this bursary will significantly encourage our students to fulfil their potential and achieve great success in their studies and future careers."
