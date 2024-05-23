Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liberty IT has announced the launch of ‘The William Hamilton Data Science Prize’ in honour of its previous managing director who was at the helm of the company for 24 years

Northern Ireland software firm, Liberty IT has announced the launch of ‘The William Hamilton Data Science Prize’ for students at Queen’s University Belfast in honour of its previous managing director who was at the helm of the company for 24 years.

The industry leader of digital innovation has a long-standing relationship in support of the university and this latest initiative will recognise and reward the two highest performing students in Year 1 of the Data Science degree over the coming four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said: “Willie Hamilton has played a key role in Northern Ireland being recognised as having one of the world’s fastest-growing tech sectors. I was fortunate to work alongside him for 20 years and I know that his fellow colleagues at Liberty IT, and indeed across the wider technology community, will agree that he has left a lasting impression.

“When Willie retired, we wanted to acknowledge his legacy and we can’t think of a better way than by creating a bursary in his name to support the tech talent of the future – something he is very passionate about. Through ‘The William Hamilton Data Science Prize’ we hope to inspire students to follow in Willie’s footsteps and learn from his commitment and dedication.”

Willie explained: “As a Queen’s University alumni, I am honoured that Liberty IT has introduced a bursary in my name. Northern Ireland has an abundance of tech talent and an impressive calibre of students and it’s important that we give them help and guidance to encourage them to reach their full potential.

“I hope that the new bursary will encourage students to be open to all the opportunities that tech provides. I’m excited to follow their journeys through university and beyond, and I’m confident that, like me, they will go on to have long and successful careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured at the launch of the ‘The William Hamilton Data Science Prize’ for Data Science Degree students at Queen’s University Belfast are students Adam Soong and Dara Friel, Dr Anna Jurek-Loughrey, senior lecturer and course director for Data Science, William Hamilton, Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, Dr Reza Raifee, lecturer AI and machine learning and advisor of studies for data science and students Rachel Kelly and Darren Corry

Anna Jurek-Loughrey, senior lecturer and course director for data science at Queen’s University Belfast, added: "The School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen's University Belfast is deeply grateful for the generous bursary offered by Liberty IT to support our new BSc Data Science program, which commenced in 2023.