Northern Ireland software firm, Liberty IT has confirmed its commitment to elevating the focus of product thinking within the tech industry by partnering with Product Tank Belfast to host a ProductMeet up that will encourage collaboration, learning and innovation across the tech industry.

The industry leader in digital innovation is hosting a Product Tank Meetup event on The Impact of AI: Transforming Products and Product Management on Thursday, August 8 in its Belfast office on Adelaide Street from 6pm – 8pm.

The event will include insights and interactive discussions examining the world of AI powered products and product management. Guests will also have the opportunity to find out how companies from across Northern Ireland are approaching the latest AI advancements in their products.

Olivia McCartan, senior product owner at Liberty IT, said: ‘’At Liberty IT, we continue to elevate our focus on the key role product thinking plays in the creation of innovative tech solutions as a key area of growth. As part of this, we are proud to have created a vibrant product community, which serves as a hub of knowledge sharing, innovation, and collaboration.

“This strong community provides a nurturing environment where Product Owners can thrive through continuous learning and professional growth. So we are delighted to be hosting the upcoming Product Tank Meetup which brings together the local product community to share amazing product insights and connect with new product people.”

Pictured are Liberty IT’s Sally O’Meara, senior product owner, Richard Thompson, director of engineering; Steven Limmer, consultant, Olivia McCartan, senior product owner and Steven Hendon, senior product owner as the industry leader in digital innovation announces it is partnering with Product Tank Belfast to host a ProductMeetup that will encourage collaboration learning and innovation across the tech industry

Richard Thompson, director of engineering at Liberty IT, continued: “As an innovative company, we help people live safer, more secure lives by producing digital products for our parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance. And in the dynamic landscape of software engineering, product thinking has emerged as an essential approach, and it is an area that Liberty IT is committed to developing as a key capability, underlining our commitment to delivering innovative, customer centric solutions.

