Software firm Version 1, a digital transformation partner which employs over 500 people at its Belfast office, has appointed Roop Singh as chief commercial officer

Version 1, a digital transformation partner which employs over 500 people at its Belfast office, appoints new chief commercial officer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Software firm Version 1, a digital transformation partner which employs over 500 people at its Belfast office, has appointed Roop Singh as chief commercial officer.

With over 25 years of global experience across the industry, Roop will take up the new position to drive commercial strategy and lead global development as part of the organisation’s growth strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to joining Version 1, Roop held the position of chief business officer and CEO Americas at Birlasoft, where he was instrumental in the delivery of its ambitious growth trajectory. Previous roles also include Head of Financial Services US at IBM as well as senior consulting and financial services roles at Wipro.

“We thoroughly appreciate Roop coming on board as chief commercial officer,” said Brian Humphries, executive chairman at Version 1.

“Roop brings extensive commercial expertise, a strong network and rich experience in our space. His track record of successful growth and inspirational leadership across cultures and geographies is invaluable and I know he will play a key role in taking Version 1 to the next level.”

Roop added: “Version 1 has an impressive story of success and a highly regarded reputation. I see the excellent opportunity here to help pave the way to the next chapter and build on a strong foundation for profitable growth. There is so much potential in the breadth and depth of our portfolio, I am very much looking forward to unlocking powerful value-add for our current and future customers.”