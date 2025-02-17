Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of the biggest names from the worlds of law and property have joined forces to build a new online information resource aimed at supporting Northern Ireland homebuyers. As part of a collaboration with leading law firm Millar McCall Wylie, property website PropertyPal now offers users a legal calculator tool allowing them to generate instant legal cost estimates against all property for sale on the site up to a value of £500,000. The partnership will also give PropertyPal users access to expert advice and guidance on all aspects of conveyancing, provided by the experienced team of solicitors at Millar McCall Wylie.

Designed to educate homebuyers on the various stages, aspects and costs involved in buying a property, the companies are confident this resource will empower people to make more informed decisions and ensure complete transparency in terms of the fees, outlays and stamp duty that will apply. “We’re extremely proud to be collaborating with PropertyPal, a brand that is trusted by hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and vendors every day in Northern Ireland,” explained managing partner with Millar McCall Wylie, Jan Cunningham. “The partnership combines our legal expertise with the vast reach of PropertyPal to offer users a more in-depth experience when it comes to browsing properties online. Given that buying a property is a significant and complex process, our team will be providing ongoing advice to PropertyPal users through the website and social media channels in a straightforward, easy to grasp way. “The new online legal calculator is something we believe will add real value to anyone considering their budget in detail. This is a valued strategic partnership for us and an excellent opportunity to align with another locally-owned company that shares our vision of providing useful, no-nonsense advice and support.”

Jordan Buchanan, chief executive officer of PropertyPal, added: “Of the 130,000 people visiting PropertyPal every day, many are first-time buyers navigating the challenges of homeownership. One of the biggest hurdles they face is understanding the legal costs involved in purchasing a property. To address this, we’ve partnered with leading law experts, Millar McCall Wylie, to develop an innovative, bespoke legal calculator specifically for the Northern Ireland market.

“By embedding this tool directly into sales listings, buyers and sellers can now access instant legal cost estimates, helping them budget with confidence. Additionally, by providing the right information at the right time, we’re making the legal side of buying a home clearer, reducing uncertainty and empowering buyers to move forward with certainty.