Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena’s CIGA Healthcare has landed two lucrative contracts with Walmart Marketplace and Austria DM valued at £1.4 million

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced that Northern Ireland pharmaceutical company CIGA Healthcare has landed two lucrative contracts with Walmart Marketplace and Austria DM valued at £1.4 million.

Founded in 2005, CIGA Healthcare has become a global leader in over the counter and professional diagnostic tests, delivering its innovative Suresign brand to pharmacies and healthcare providers worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the announcement while visiting the company in Ballymena, Minister Archibald said: “The success of CIGA Healthcare in securing these contracts highlights the international opportunities available to companies in the north. This achievement demonstrates how our Life and Health Sciences sector can compete and win on the global stage.

“It was inspiring today to hear about the company’s collaboration with Ulster University to develop innovative diagnostic tests for heart failure and dementia. These advancements will no doubt help to further strengthen its global reputation and position the company as a leader in improving patient care globally.”

CIGA Healthcare secured its contract with Walmart Marketplace after pitching its products to senior executives of the retail giant, at an event hosted by Invest NI in partnership with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) earlier this year.

The Austria DM contract followed a bespoke visit to Austria organised by Invest NI in October 2023. Invest NI’s matchmaking efforts, connecting companies like CIGA Healthcare with key stakeholders at major corporations such as Walmart and DM, proved crucial in securing these deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured at CIGA Healthcare premises in Ballymena are Irwin Armstrong, owner and CEO, CIGA Healthcare, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Anne Beggs, executive director of International Business and Skills, Invest NI

Founder and CEO of CIGA Healthcare, Irwin Armstrong, continued: “The global diagnostic market is growing rapidly, creating exciting opportunities for companies like ours. Our new contract wins with Walmart Marketplace and Austria DM showcases the value of our commitment to quality, accuracy and supply chain excellence.

“As a brand, we are already well established in the UK, Ireland, Europe and North and South America, the Middle East and Africa. We envisage that today’s announcement will further build our global reputation and help us break into new markets such as the Far East and Asia to supply our products to leading pharmacies. We are particularly grateful for the support from Invest NI, which has been instrumental in helping us achieve these milestones.”

Anne Beggs, executive director of International Business and Skills at Invest NI, added: “Helping Northern Ireland businesses succeed internationally by commercialising their innovations is a key driver of economic growth. Additionally with Dual Market Access, Northern Ireland manufacturers continue to benefit from the ability to move goods freely to all 27 EU countries, avoiding the need for customs declarations and checks.