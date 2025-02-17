DWF is proud to announce seven promotions in its Belfast office, including a promotion to partner for insurance lawyer Louise Trimble. Picture: Michael Cooper

Global law firm DWF has announced seven new promotions in Belfast to strengthen local offering. This year, construction partner David McNeice has been promoted to a more senior level in the partnership, while insurance lawyer Louise Trimble, has been promoted to partner.

Real estate lawyer Amanda Byrnes was promoted to director and dispute resolution lawyer David Humphreys was promoted to senior associate. Meanwhile, real estate lawyers Emma McCammon and Hannah Walker were promoted to associate, and Amy Traynor was promoted to senior paralegal within the major injury and casualty team.

DWF is proud to announce seven promotions in its Belfast office, including a promotion to partner for David McNeice. Picture: Michael Cooper

The firm, which recently reported that revenue has increased by 8% in the first half of its financial year, made 238 promotions globally. This includes 13 new promotions to partner or partner-equivalent roles. In addition, 13 existing DWF partners have been promoted to a higher career level within the partnership structure.

Commenting on the recent promotions, Julie Galbraith said: “We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have achieved these well-earned promotions. Their hard work, expertise, and dedication to client service continue to strengthen our offering in Belfast. Congratulations to all on this important career milestone.”

The full list of promotions is:

David McNeice, partner

Louise Trimble, partner

Amanda Byrnes, director

David Humphreys, senior associate

Emma McCammon, associate

Hannah Walker, associate