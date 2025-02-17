Based in Crumlin, Solmatix Renewables Ltd celebrates 17 years of innovation, growth, and renewable energy leadership

A Northern Ireland solar energy equipment supplier in Northern Ireland is celebrating 17 years in business – an incredible milestone for a company that started as a homegrown venture.

Founded in 2008, Solmatix Renewables Ltd was built on a vision of making clean, reliable solar energy more accessible to businesses and homeowners.

At the helm of this vision is Neville Bell, who has been instrumental in shaping the Crumlin-based company from its early days into an industry leader known for its quality, innovation, and customer-first approach.

From its first solar installations to large-scale commercial projects, Solmatix has consistently pushed the boundaries of renewable technology, helping businesses and households take control of their energy costs while reducing their environmental impact. Over the years, the company has expanded its reach, working with major organisations, corporate clients, and local businesses to deliver tailored solar solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability.

Reflecting on this milestone, Neville Bell, managing director of Solmatix, said: "17 years ago, we set out with a vision to make renewable energy more accessible, and to see how far we’ve come is truly incredible. We’ve built a strong, family business that not only provides high-quality solar solutions but also supports businesses and homeowners in reducing their carbon footprint.

"None of this would be possible without our dedicated team, loyal customers, and industry partners who share our passion for sustainability. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re more committed than ever to driving the renewable energy revolution forward.”

Over the past 17 years, Solmatix has continued to grow, adapting to an ever-evolving energy landscape and ensuring its customers stay ahead of rising energy costs with cutting-edge solar technology. The company’s success has been built on a commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, along with the strength of its people—many of whom have been part of the Solmatix journey for years.