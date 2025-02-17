Carla Lockhart MP welcomes new management at Herrons Country Fried Chicken, Portadown and calls on community support

Known for his popular ice cream business, Oggies Dessert Bar in Banbridge, Darren is expanding his success into Portadown taking over the business from his uncle, Keith Ogle, after 32 years of ownership.

Darren, alongside Jenna Parks, is bringing a fresh new look, a revamped menu, and innovative ideas to Herrons Country Fried Chicken.

Carla Lockhart MP, explained: “I am absolutely delighted for Darren as he takes on this new business venture. Oggies Dessert Bar in Banbridge has been a huge success, and I have no doubt he will bring that same passion and energy to Herrons in Portadown.

“It is always brilliant to see young, local people getting on in business. Darren and Jenna make a fantastic team, and they are already making positive and exciting changes. I would encourage everyone to call in, support them, and enjoy some delicious food. And of course, if you’re in Banbridge, don’t forget to stop by Oggies for one of their amazing desserts!

“Wishing Darren and Jenna every success – I have no doubt they will continue to thrive.”

In a post on social media last month, former owner Keith announced his retirement after three decades at the helm of Herrons: “After 32 years of owning Herrons Country Fried Chicken in Portadown I’ve decided to take a step back and enjoy family life!

“As a result the shop will be closed for a few days before the new owner Darren takes over I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my customers for their support these last 32 years! I’d also like to thank the staff members that worked for me over the years

“I’m sure Darren will maintain the Herrons brand for many years to come!! Thank you again.”