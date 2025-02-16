Gilbert-Ash appointed as principal contractor to lead the development of the new eight-storey hotel which will be UK brand’s flagship location in Dublin, opening in 2026

Belfast construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash has been appointed as the principal contractor on one of the most high-profile hotel developments in Ireland.

Whitbread PLC, the owner of the Premier Inn chain, has started the construction at Clerys Quarter which is an important part of the regeneration of one of Dublin’s most iconic department stores.

The 229-bedroom hotel will be in the heart of the city at Earl Place, just off O’Connell Street, and will form part of a mixed-use development of Clerys Quarter, a new city centre destination that will regenerate Dublin’s landmark street.

Award-winning Northern Ireland contractor, Gilbert-Ash has been appointed as the principal contractor for the development of a flagship 229-bedroom Premier Inn in Dublin City Centre. Pictured is Daniel Bourke, senior project manager at Cumming Group, Emma O’Shiel, project and programme manager for Whitbread in Ireland, Danielle Gillespie, senior design manager at Gilbert-Ash and Sean Doran, project director at Gilbert-Ash

Gilbert-Ash’s scope of works at the former warehouse site include the construction of an eight-storey hotel plus basement and roof, with restaurant and reception on the ground floor.

Whitbread acquired the development site in summer 2022 as part of its strategy to expand Premier Inn in Ireland, securing full planning permission to build the hotel from Dublin City Council in June 2023.

The hotel, which is set for completion in summer 2026, will offer Premier Inn’s latest generation style bedrooms, and will be designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ target sustainability rating in line with Whitbread’s ‘Force for Good’ sustainability strategy.

Emma O’Shiel, project and programme manager for Whitbread in Ireland, said: “This new Premier Inn in the Clerys Quarter is an exciting step in Premier Inn’s growth story in Ireland. Dublin is a vibrant, high-demand market for both domestic and international travellers, and this hotel will offer guests an unbeatable city-centre location within one of Dublin’s most iconic and interesting areas.

“We are thrilled to be contributing to the regeneration of such a beloved landmark and to bring the Premier Inn experience to more guests in Ireland. This development aligns with our commitment to creating outstanding hotels that deliver great value and comfort for our guests and it is sure to be one of the most popular Premier Inns in Ireland when we open the doors in 2026.”

Gilbert-Ash project director, Sean Doran said the new hotel will be a key addition to the Clerys Quarter development: “Gilbert-Ash has a long-standing and excellent working relationship with Whitbread and we look forward to continuing this with the Clerys development.

“For generations, the Clerys Department Store was an iconic Dublin landmark, and it is great to see the development work that has already gone on there. The Premier Inn hotel project forms part of the wider Clerys Quarter regeneration which will breathe new life into this historic location in the heart of the city.

“Gilbert-Ash has an exceptional record delivering stand out projects in the hotels and leisure sector and we look forward to delivering another superb addition to Dublin’s expanding hospitality industry.”

With the former department store a popular focal point for Dubliners and tourists alike, the regeneration of the area has been welcomed. The Clerys department store has been refurbished for a mix of business, retail and leisure uses with the development set to be fully open this year.

The wider Clerys Quarter development will also boast the bustling Earl Place Market which will be a mecca for food and drink fans and a centre for Dublin’s thriving independent bar and restaurant scene.

Whitbread has been growing rapidly in Ireland following the opening of the first Premier Inn hotel in Dublin City Centre in October 2021. The business currently offers its customers a choice of six hotel locations across the capital and Cork and is targeting 5,000 Premier Inn rooms in eleven towns and cities across Ireland where it wants Premier Inn to be represented.

