McDonald's set to bring a fresh serving of golden arches to Coleraine as construction starts on new restaurant at Asda car park

Construction has officially started on a new McDonald's in Coleraine marking an exciting milestone for the fast-food giant.

A section of the Asda Coleraine car park on the Ring Road has been dug up as the American global chain prepares to build a modern restaurant and drive-thru.

This new addition will be McDonald's second location in Coleraine signaling an exciting development that is expected to boost local investment and create significant employment opportunities.

The approval follows a successful appeal to the Northern Ireland Planning Appeals Commission. The application for the new McDonald's was first introduced in 2018, with the goal of easing capacity issues at the existing Riverside Retail Park location and improving the experience for both customers and staff. It was given the green light in November 2023.

The new restaurant, which is estimated to cost around £4 million, will create approximately 120 full- and part-time jobs. The development will include a state-of-the-art, single-story restaurant, complete with a drive-thru, customer order displays, modern landscaping, and parking. A total of 39 spaces will be provided, including dedicated spots for accessible parking and cyclists. Additionally, there will be customer order displays and a comfortable dining area for visitors.

The entire development will occupy a space of 360 sqm and feature covers for diners to enjoy their meals within a relaxed modern environment.

In November, Causeway Coast & Glens Council also approved signage for the new location, including four illuminated fascia signs and a range of 21 additional markers to ensure smooth traffic flow. These signs will include illuminated menu boards, a banner, a ‘Playland’ sign, and 15 Department of Transport (DOT) signs to guide traffic flow.

McDonald’s provides over 3,200 jobs in their 33 restaurants across Northern Ireland. The company says the new Coleraine restaurant will generate between £50,000 and £60,000 in business rates (per year) for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to help fund key local services.

Additionally, the company also says that over £26million is spent directly with local farmers for produce such as beef and milk, as well as sourcing from local suppliers including Kerry Group and Moy Park.