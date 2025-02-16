Local Corporate Travel Management Company to Double in Size within Five Years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast corporate travel management company, Beyond Business Travel, is set to double the size of the business by 2030 following its acquisition by multi-award-winning global events group, The Human Network late last year.

The deal which will see the organisation enhance its geographical footprint and service capabilities across the island of Ireland, including into the US market was established 15 years ago by Edel Doherty. With a current turnover of £15 million, Beyond Business Travel boasts a client base of over 100 across a variety of sectors including film and television, manufacturing, IT and pharmaceutical to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shauna Burns who will continue in her role as managing director of Beyond Business Travel will be supported by new CEO Steve Banks, who brings over 35 years of experience to the travel management industry having held a number of prominent positions in the industry, with Edel Doherty remaining in a consultancy role.

“Globally the market for corporate travel is valued at around $1.38 trillion in 2023 but is expected to grow to over $2 trillion by 2032,” said Shauna.

“So, this partnership brings immense opportunities for our ambitious expansion targets over the next few years. Our aim is to grow by targeting more online bookings from larger companies spending between £500,000 to £3 million annually on corporate travel.

“In a fiercely competitive market with several established big players, we see huge potential for Beyond Business Travel and are confident that we can build upon our current strong foothold in the marketplace. We are an extremely agile team that offers a personalised service to each of our clients, employing the most innovative data driven solutions to deliver efficient and competitive travel solutions that can tangibly contribute to their bottom line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast-Dublin based corporate travel management company, Beyond Business Travel, is set to double the size of the business by 2030 following its acquisition by multi-award-winning global events group, The Human Network late last year. Pictured are Edel Doherty, consultant, Shauna Burns, managing director and Steve Banks, CEO

Edel added: “The Human Network team recognised Beyond Business Travel’s acumen and potential in this sector, and we are delighted to be joining forces with them to take full advantage of the projected growth in the Irish corporate travel market initially, before moving on to the global stage.”

The brainchild of Michael Gietzen, CEO of The Human Network, the acquisition was the culmination of a two-year process to ensure that this integration of a corporate travel division not only enhanced service capabilities but also set a new benchmark for innovation in the travel and events sector.

Steve Banks, CEO added: “Our united drive to spearhead transformative changes in the industry will bring substantial benefits to Beyond Business Travel clients who can expect world class, streamlined processes, innovative solutions, top-tier service and market leading products.”