Signaling strength of the retail industry, French Connection is set to open its only Northern Irish store at Northern Ireland’s premier designer outlet this March, creating 10 new jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British fashion giant, French Connection, is set to open its only Northern Irish store at NI’s premier designer outlet, The Boulevard this March, creating 10 new jobs.

Signaling strength of the retail industry, French Connection makes its gallant return to Northern Ireland after more than 10 years away, taking up operation in a 2,608 sq. ft unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boulevard, which recorded its best year ever last year with sales up +6% vs December 2023, is welcoming the household name to sit alongside its already strong roster of men’s and women’s fashion, including GUESS, Marks and Spencer outlet, House of Cavani, kate spade ny, Jack Wills, Crew Clothing Company, Levi’s and Ben Sherman. The new store will be the brand’s tenth outlet in the UK and will boast a mixture of full price and outlet stock, across men and womenswear.

British fashion giant, French Connection, is set to open its only Northern Irish store at NI’s premier designer outlet, The Boulevard this March, creating 10 new jobs

Founded in the 1970s, the brand focuses on soft tailoring, masculine shapes and core silhouettes, alongside floral accents. Originally known for its iconic FCUK campaign in the late nineties, the brand has evolved into a modern fashion brand with an edge.

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property, said: “French Connection is a fantastic addition to The Boulevard’s retail portfolio, complimenting the existing high-street fashion offering we have at the scheme. This deal signals a resounding confidence in The Boulevard as it continues to be chosen as both the first and only location for many retailers.

“We are delighted to start 2025 off so strongly and welcome French Connection back into the Northern Ireland market via The Boulevard. We have no doubt the brand will succeed and continue to prosper at its new location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Donoghue, european retail & ecommerce managing director at French Connection, added: “The opening of this French Connection store at The Boulevard marks our re-entry back into Northern Ireland with a stand-alone store after a number of years.

“With strong trading figures and a large footfall of key audience demographics, we feel this designer shopping destination is a great match for our brand. We are delighted to be celebrating this milestone at such a prime location and look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers through our doors.”

As the only designer outlet offer in Northern Ireland and one of the strongest contenders on the island of Ireland, The Boulevard attracts both local and cross border visitors, due to its prime location on the A1 corridor between Belfast and Dublin. The scheme welcomes around one sixth of its annual footfall from visitors from the south of Ireland.

The Boulevard is owned by Lotus Property and advised by joint agents Johnstone Property Consultants and KLM Real Estate. French Connection was advised by Hall Lahaise.