Following the Northern Ireland firm’s recent successes and ongoing team development, Wilson Nesbitt is delighted to announce seven senior team appointments.

Stepping into the role of partner leading the family law team is Ciara Brolly. Ciara is renowned for her technical expertise and direct advice in divorce and financial settlements. Ciara leads on high value, complex private client matters.

Sian Brunt has been promoted to senior associate. Sian’s expertise focuses on dispute resolution, recovery litigation, employment law, professional negligence including fraud and conflict mediation and contentious banking matters.

Hannah Simpson has also been appointed to senior associate level. Hannah is a personal injury specialist; handling road traffic injuries including credit hire recovery, accidents at work and industrial diseases. She also focuses on medical negligence; on which she lectures & trains solicitors.

Sharon Hawthorne is promoted to senior manager. She assists with the management of the residential banking team in our lender services department, contributing to its impressive record on meeting strict service delivery criteria.

Daniel McCracken has been made associate. Daniel leads on estate disputes; advising on will validity, financial provision claims for disappointed family members and contentious trust and land matters. He also provides technical support for the wider private client team.

Izabela Treacy has also been appointed associate in the real estate team. She specialises in commercial and social property development, investment and landlord and tenant transactions. And Chi Ling Tip becomes senior solicitor, assisting in commercial property, including development, leaseholds and title rectifications.

Following the leading Northern Ireland firm’s recent successes and ongoing team development, Wilson Nesbitt is delighted to announce seven senior team appointments. Pictured are Ciara Brolly, Sharon Hawthorne, Chi Ting Yip, Daniel McCracken, Sian Brunt and Izabela Treacy (missing from photo is Hannah Simpson)

Managing partner Gilbert Nesbitt, explained: “Our partnership would like to congratulate the team on their promotions. This new tier of

appointments reflect upon the trajectory of Wilson Nesbitt as a firm and are a direct result of the exceptional support this team provides to both our clients and their fellow members.