JMK Solicitors has retained its position as Northern Ireland’s number one personal injury firm, marking their 10th consecutive year in the prestigious spot. According to recent figures obtained from the Compensation Recovery Unit, a division of the Department for Communities, JMK were instructed in 1,939 cases last year – more than double the number of clients compared to the next solicitors practice providing personal injury claims services.

These measures appear to show the recognition by the innocent victims of accidents that JMK Solicitors are committed to achieving the best outcome for their clients.

As part of their growth across the province, JMK now have four offices in Newry, Londonderry, Belfast City Centre, and their most recent location in west Belfast, operational since Spring 2023.

JMK Solicitors are celebrating a decade as Northern Ireland’s 'number one' personal Injury Firm. Pictured are Maurece Hutchinson, managing director, Jonathan McKeown, chairman and Olivia Meehan, legal services director

Managing director, Maurece Hutchinson, said: “We pride ourselves in putting our clients first and offering a personal service and we strive to do our absolute best for them, which is also reflected in our 99% client recommendation rate.

"Our status as the number one personal injury law firm for a decade is a direct result of our dedication to client care, our staff go above and beyond for our clients, ensuring that our core values as a business are part of all our processes. Our investment in a new TV advertisement, now airing across the province, further highlights our focus on our personal, caring approach at JMK Solicitors and our mission to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients with the least stress.”

The practice is accredited by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), the UK-wide association fighting for the rights of injured people for over 25 years and has grown to become the leading, most respected organisation in this field. The JMK Solicitors team includes Andrew Moore, Sinead Toal and Una O’Neill, who are accredited by APIL as Senior Litigators and Maurece Hutchinson who received the Fellow accreditation in 2019.

JMK Solicitors has also held the Lexcel accreditation for seven years. The Lexcel scheme which is a Quality Mark for the legal profession administered by the Law Society, recognises firms which achieve excellence in legal practice management and client care.

Maurece concluded: “As a specialist law firm operating solely in the area of personal injury claims and road traffic accidents, we will continue to make a significant investment in our team to ensure we maintain the high client care standard set by the Lexcel quality mark and accreditation.

"Along with our number one status and 99% recommendation rate from former happy clients, the accreditation is a reassurance for our clients that they are dealing with a reputable firm that works above the recognised standards of excellence in legal practice and client care.