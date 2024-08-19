Northern Ireland sportswear company makes waves in the world of football
A Newry based sportswear company has recently announced multi-year deals with four new clubs to become official kit and leisurewear supplier.
Exciting times for PLAYR-FIT who now supply a club from each of the NI Football Leagues, Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate.
First up to launch their new Home and Away kits was Portstewart FC in the north coast followed by Limavady United, Ballymena United and most recently Lisburn Distillery.
Along with jerseys a full leisurewear and training range has been created for each club in house by the award-winning PLAYR-FIT graphic design team. All clubs also opened a free online club shop making all new gear available for members and fans to purchase.
Other Premier Intermediate clubs supplied by PLAYR-FIT include teams such as Dollingstown, Ballymacash Rangers and long term partner club Oxford Sunnyside.
Kieran Quinn said: "At PLAYR-FIT we have a modern approach to teamwear. We have worked hard to create all these new kits using the best technical fabrics which will help players feel and look good on the field.
“We look forward to seeing all the new kits in action for the 24/25 season. Our two partner clubs Oxford Sunnyside and Portstewart FC actually go head to head in the first game of the season so it will be nice seeing both teams competing in their bespoke PLAYR-FIT kits.”
PLAYR-FIT are proud title sponsors of The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) second and third tier divisions exclusively rebranded as the PLAYR-FIT Championship and PLAYR-FIT Premier Intermediate League.
Teamwear specialists, PLAYR-FIT pride themselves on working with professional league clubs, as well as semi-pro, amateur and grassroots clubs to create high quality bespoke teamwear at affordable prices.
