Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newry ‘s PLAYR-FIT has recently announced multi-year deals with four new clubs to become official kit and leisurewear supplier

A Newry based sportswear company has recently announced multi-year deals with four new clubs to become official kit and leisurewear supplier.

Exciting times for PLAYR-FIT who now supply a club from each of the NI Football Leagues, Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up to launch their new Home and Away kits was Portstewart FC in the north coast followed by Limavady United, Ballymena United and most recently Lisburn Distillery.

A Newry based sportswear company has recently announced multi-year deals with four new clubs to become official kit and leisurewear supplier

Along with jerseys a full leisurewear and training range has been created for each club in house by the award-winning PLAYR-FIT graphic design team. All clubs also opened a free online club shop making all new gear available for members and fans to purchase.

Other Premier Intermediate clubs supplied by PLAYR-FIT include teams such as Dollingstown, Ballymacash Rangers and long term partner club Oxford Sunnyside.

Kieran Quinn said: "At PLAYR-FIT we have a modern approach to teamwear. We have worked hard to create all these new kits using the best technical fabrics which will help players feel and look good on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry based sportswear company PLAYR-FIT has recently announced multi-year deals with four new clubs to become official kit and leisurewear supplier. Pictured is the Limavady home strip

“We look forward to seeing all the new kits in action for the 24/25 season. Our two partner clubs Oxford Sunnyside and Portstewart FC actually go head to head in the first game of the season so it will be nice seeing both teams competing in their bespoke PLAYR-FIT kits.”

PLAYR-FIT are proud title sponsors of The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) second and third tier divisions exclusively rebranded as the PLAYR-FIT Championship and PLAYR-FIT Premier Intermediate League.